9 months ago
BRIEF-Methorios Capital updates on capital increase
November 18, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Methorios Capital updates on capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Methorios Capital SpA :

* Said on Thursday that even though it has started negotiating with third parties also for the subscription of its capital increase, no decision has been made in this regard

* On Oct. 25, shareholders approved the capital increase for 4 million euros ($1.06 million) instead of 4.3 million euros

* Power to implement capital increase is granted for 1.8 million euros by Dec. 31 and for 2.2 million euros by Dec. 31, 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9432 euros Gdynia Newsroom

