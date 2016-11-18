FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-S4E announces further changes in shareholding structure
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
November 18, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-S4E announces further changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - S4E SA :

* Following ABC Data's purchase of the controlling stake in S4E through purchase of SPV Sail Sp. z o.o. , S4E announces further changes in its shareholder structure

* Cyprus-based Ingalil Holdings Limited sold all its shares in the company on Nov. 15, previously it hold 30.18 pct stake

* Following the sale of 58,500 shares of SPV Sail to ABC Data, Bartosz Stebnicki, S4E's supervisory board member, and his wife, Joanna Gawad-Stebnicka, do not own any of the company's shares

* Also on Nov. 15, IdB Polska Sp. z o.o. sold 70,000 of S4E shares and IT.EXPERT Sp. z o.o sold 53,749 of S4E shares to SPV Sail at 15.0 zlotys per share

* Both IdB Polska and IT.EXPERT are affiliated with Bartosz Stebnicki

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.