BRIEF-Andrzej Olszewski to acquire Farmacol shares even if tender threshold not reached

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Farmacol SA

* All the legal conditions of the tender offer for Farmacol's shares announced on Sept. 23 were fulfilled, said Andrzej Olszewski's representative in a statement on Thursday

* Andrzej Olszewski decided that he would acquire the company's shares through the purchasing entities (Nasza Apteka sp. z o.o. and Farmacol SA), even if the number of 7,574,521 shares mentioned in the point 6 of the tender offer was not reached

* The purchasing entities will acquire all the shares which have been subscribed for in response to the tender offer

* The subscription period will last until Nov. 23

