BRIEF-WSE maintains its decision to impose a fine on EZO and Hetan Techonologies

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday that after re-examining the case of imposition on EZO SA a fine in the amount of 20,000 zlotys ($4,763) decides to maintain its decision from Oct. 5

* Resolution imposed also obliges EZO to hire an authorised advisor

* Said after re-examining the case of imposition on Hetan Technologies SA a fine in the amount of 20,000 zlotys ($4,763) decides to maintain its decision from Sept. 22

* Hetan Technologies was fined due to providing incorrect information in its Q1 2016 and Q2 2016 interim reports

Source text - bit.ly/2fLc9WD

- bit.ly/2favYs9

Further company coverage:,