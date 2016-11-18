BRIEF-WSE maintains its decision to impose a fine on EZO and Hetan Techonologies

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Thursday that after re-examining the case of imposition on EZO SA a fine in the amount of 20,000 zlotys ($4,763) decides to maintain its decision from Oct. 5
* Resolution imposed also obliges EZO to hire an authorised advisor
* Said after re-examining the case of imposition on Hetan Technologies SA a fine in the amount of 20,000 zlotys ($4,763) decides to maintain its decision from Sept. 22
* Hetan Technologies was fined due to providing incorrect information in its Q1 2016 and Q2 2016 interim reports
