9 months ago
BRIEF-WSE maintains its decision to impose a fine on EZO and Hetan Techonologies
November 18, 2016 / 8:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-WSE maintains its decision to impose a fine on EZO and Hetan Techonologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday that after re-examining the case of imposition on EZO SA a fine in the amount of 20,000 zlotys ($4,763) decides to maintain its decision from Oct. 5

* Resolution imposed also obliges EZO to hire an authorised advisor

* Said after re-examining the case of imposition on Hetan Technologies SA a fine in the amount of 20,000 zlotys ($4,763) decides to maintain its decision from Sept. 22

* Hetan Technologies was fined due to providing incorrect information in its Q1 2016 and Q2 2016 interim reports

Source text - bit.ly/2fLc9WD

- bit.ly/2favYs9

Further company coverage:,

$1 = 4.1994 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

