9 months ago
BRIEF-UK FCA's Bailey - will be keeping close watch on fund firms
November 18, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-UK FCA's Bailey - will be keeping close watch on fund firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) -

* Uk's financial conduct authority says ~will say by next summer if rule changes needed in uk asset management sector

* Uk's financial conduct authority ceo andrew bailey says ~price cap on fees not good response from point of view of encouraging competition

* Uk's financial conduct authority ceo andrew bailey says ~hopes firms will start considering fca findings on asset management now and judge what is a sensible response

* Fca's bailey says ~will be keeping very close observation of asset managers now interim report published (Reporting By Huw Jones)

