Nov 18 (Reuters) - Northern New Energy Hldg Ltd :

* Pursuant to deal, purchaser agreed to purchase property at consideration of rmb3.9 mln

* Vendor, being a co indirectly wholly-owned by Hu, executive chairman , and purchaser, unit of co entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Purchaser being Shanghai Ying Kai Investment Management Limited