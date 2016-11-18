BRIEF-STM growing in line with projections, with H2 acceleration - CEO

Nov 18 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics CEO Carlo Bozotti told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Barcelona:

* CEO says reaffirms that company is focused on organic growth rather than m&a

* CEO says investing in automotive is top priotrity for our company

* CEO says all the company's product groups are now contributing to year-over-year growth

* CEO says "i believe we have all the elements to make a difference next year" in terms of stm results

* CEO says "this year we are going to grow as reported in 2016 over 2015" with acceleration in h2

* CEO says growth was largely tied to market conditions in q2 and q3 rather than company's own efforts

* CEO says u.s. Business climate is strong; china is good and europe is also good Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)