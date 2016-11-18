BRIEF-Halyk Bank comments on speculation about potential merger with Kazkommertsbank

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank :

* Says has neither made nor received an offer to merge or otherwise combine with Kazkommertsbank

* Says number of scenarios of banking sector developments were considered, which in bank's view "cannot be treated as conducting negotiations"

* Says there can be no certainty that this will lead to commencement of negotiations between the parties

* Says "would only contemplate undertaking such transactions if they were to be entered into on a commercial basis on arm's length terms in accordance with international standards and if transactions take into account interests of shareholders and other stakeholders of Halyk Bank"

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: