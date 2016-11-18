FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Destination XL Group Q3 loss per share $0.09
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Destination XL Group Q3 loss per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Destination Xl Group Inc :

* Destination XL Group, Inc. reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Q3 sales $101.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $103.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees capital expenditures of approximately $30.0 million in fiscal 2016

* Company is reducing its sales and ebitda guidance for fiscal 2016

* Sees borrowings at end of fiscal 2016 in range of $60.0 to $66.0 million

* For FY 2016 maintains earnings guidance, on a gaap basis, of breakeven to loss of $0.09 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $442.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly DXL retail stores delivered positive 2.3% comparable sales growth, a 2-year stack of 11.5%

* Sees FY 2016 total sales of $451.0 million to $457.0 million with a total comparable sales increase in range of 1.0% to 2.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

