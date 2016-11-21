FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Capman launches offer for all shares in Norvestia
#Financials
November 21, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Capman launches offer for all shares in Norvestia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21(Reuters) - Norvestia Oyj :

* Said on Friday Capman Plc had announced voluntary public exchange offer to acquire Norvestia's shares and securities entitling to shares

* Offer consideration corresponds to premium of about 28 pct regarding Norvestia's volume-weighted average price deducted by the extra dividend (5.53 euros) on Nasdaq Helsinki in three-month-period prior to announcement

* The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority approved tender offer document relating to the Exchange Offer

* The Exchange Offer will commence Nov. 21 and expire Dec. 16, unless acceptance period is extended pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

