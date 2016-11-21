PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Veolia has won an 800 million euro ($845 million) contract to expand its Armenian water supply and treatment operations across the entire western Asian state, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Veolia, which supplies water to the capital Yerevan's 1 million inhabitants under an existing operating contract, expects its services to reach 3 million Armenians by 2030, the source said.

The French utility beat domestic rival Saur, Acea of Italy and a German-Russian consortium to win the contract tender ($1 = 0.9447 euros) VEOLIA WINS 800 MLN EURO CONTRACT TO EXPAND ARMENIA WATER SERVICES-SOURCE (Reporting by Andrew Callus)