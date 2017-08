Nov 21 (Reuters) - Fonciere Volta SA :

* Reported on Sunday a H1 rental income of 4.4 million euros vs 4.4 million euros ($4.7 million) a year ago

* A current operating profit of 1.8 million euros vs a loss of 5,000 euros a year ago

* A net loss group share of 0.5 million euros vs a profit of 1.2 million euros a year ago

