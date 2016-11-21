BRIEF-Kremlin to withdraw insolvency application following AGM

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Kremlin AG :

* Said on Friday AGM took place on Nov. 18

* Wolfgang Erhard Reich chosen new chairman of supervisory board

* Georg Engels appointed to the Management Board of Kremlin AG

* Newly appointed management board to file objections against the decision of German regulator BaFin, determining penalty payment of 140,000 euros ($148,484.00)

* Since, according to the former CEO, Kremlin AG no longer had business address, new Board of Management has agreed to temporarily provide its private address (Krefeld AG, Kremlin AG) to ensure that company's correspondence can be restored

* To withdraw insolvency aplication with immediate effect

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: