FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Kremlin to withdraw insolvency application following AGM
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 21, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Kremlin to withdraw insolvency application following AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Kremlin AG :

* Said on Friday AGM took place on Nov. 18

* Wolfgang Erhard Reich chosen new chairman of supervisory board

* Georg Engels appointed to the Management Board of Kremlin AG

* Newly appointed management board to file objections against the decision of German regulator BaFin, determining penalty payment of 140,000 euros ($148,484.00)

* Since, according to the former CEO, Kremlin AG no longer had business address, new Board of Management has agreed to temporarily provide its private address (Krefeld AG, Kremlin AG) to ensure that company's correspondence can be restored

* To withdraw insolvency aplication with immediate effect

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9429 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.