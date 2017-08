(Refiles to correct the date to Friday from Sunday in the first bullet.)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Telforceone SA :

* Reported on Friday Q3 revenue of 89.7 million zlotys ($21.46 million) versus 63.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit 1.5 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: