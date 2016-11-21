FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-iAlbatros Group Q3 net loss at 127,000 zlotys, to sell up to 100 pct of iAlbatros Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - iAlbatros Group SA :

* Reported on Friday that it has decided to sell up to 100 pct stake in iAlbatros Poland SA

* Due to the consolidation of competitors and partners, iAlbatros Poland has come under pressure from big firms with global reach and complex range of services

* The consolidation might impact iAlbatros Poland from H2 2017

* The sale will affect the company's 2017-2019 strategy which was based on iAlbatros Poland operations and selling other assets of the company

* Sees selling shares in iAlbatros Poland to a financial or industry partner as the best course of action for the iAlbatros Group's shareholders

* Also on Oct 18 reported Q3 revenue of 44.6 million zlotys ($10.67 million) versus 30.5 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss was 127,000 zlotys versus profit of 2.9 million zlotys a year ago

$1 = 4.1789 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

