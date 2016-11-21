FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Turk Telekom unit Avea secures EUR 90.0 mln credit
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 21, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Turk Telekom unit Avea secures EUR 90.0 mln credit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Turk Telekomunikasyon AS :

* Unit Avea Iletisim Hizmetleri signed a long-term loan agreement with BNP Paribas, Raiffeissen, and Unicredit under the insurance coverage of Finnvera (Finnish export credit agency) and under Türk Telekom guarantee

* The purpose of the loan is to finance LTE related investments

* The amount of the facility is 90 million euros ($95.60 million), maturity is 9 years and interest rate is EURIBOR + 0.38% per annum

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9414 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.