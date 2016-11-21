FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Bioera approves up to EUR 4 million bond issue
November 21, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bioera approves up to EUR 4 million bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bioera SpA :

* Said on Friday Board approved issue of non-convertible bond loan "Bioera SpA - Bond Issue 2016-2021" of maximum value 4 million euros ($4.25 million) with a rate of 6 percent gross per annum

* The bond issue to be matured till December 2, 2021

* The securities may be subscribed by qualified investors, at an issue price equal to 100 percent of the nominal value of each bond

* The bonds will be secured by a pledge, equal to 110 pct of the nominal value of bond issue, by shares of subsidiary Ki Group SpA

$1 = 0.9405 euros Gdynia Newsroom

