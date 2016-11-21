FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Tyson Foods posts Q4 earnings per share of $1.03
Shock Tactics
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Economy
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Technology
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tyson Foods posts Q4 earnings per share of $1.03

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc :

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.96

* Q4 earnings per share $1.03

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales $9,156 million versus $10,506 million last year

* Allocating $1 billion for capital expenditures in fiscal 2017

* Sees 2017 GAAP EPS growth of 4-7 pct

* Expect fiscal 2017 EPS of $4.70-$4.85

* This week board of directors increased quarterly dividend by $0.075, or 50 pct, to $0.225 per share

* For fiscal 2017, expect sales to be flat compared to fiscal 2016

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.98, revenue view $36.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In fiscal 2017, USDA indicates domestic protein production to increase approximately 2-3 pct from fiscal 2016 levels

* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS growth of 7 pct - 10 pct

* Expect to realize synergies of around $675 million in fiscal 2017 from Hillshire acquisition

* Amount from synergies expected to be realized in fiscal 2017 is reduced from previous estimate of $700 million

* Says "first seven weeks of fiscal 2017 have been phenomenal as we are off to best start we have ever experienced" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

