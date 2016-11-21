Wall Street flirts with record highs. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European shares rise in choppy trade
** Commodity price rise helps miners, energy stocks
** Wall Street gains helps STOXX 600 to day’s high
** Europe sees losses in defensive sectors
** Italy blue chip index hits 6-week lows on political, bank worries
** UK midcaps Essentra, Mitie slump after warnings
** Chip designer Aixtron falls as US regulator opposes China takeover
Reporting by Alistair Smout