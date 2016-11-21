BRIEF-Black Diamond Group provides guidance for Q4 2016
* Anticipating Q4 adjusted ebitda of between $8 million to $12 million
Nov 21 Poydras Gaming Finance Corp
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2016 third quarter results
* Poydras Gaming Finance - Q3 net loss of $2.9 million compared with net income of $1.1 million in Q3 2015 and net loss of $946,103 in Q2 2016
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp - qtrly revenue of $3.9 million representing an increase of 26.9% compared to $3.1 million in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anticipating Q4 adjusted ebitda of between $8 million to $12 million
* Announced a 17 percent increase to annual dividend to shareholders
TOKYO, Nov 22 Tokyo Electric Co said it has resumed the cooling system at a storage pool for spent nuclear fuel at the No.3 reactor at the Fukushima-Daini nuclear power plant that had been automatically halted earlier after an earthquake hit northern Japan on Tuesday.