FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-CCC announces changes in its management board
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 22, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-CCC announces changes in its management board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - CCC SA :

* Said on Monday that Piotr Nowjalis has resigned from his post of vice chairman of the company's management board effective Jan. 4, 2017

* Its supervisory board resolved to increase number of management board members to 5 members and appoint three new members of the company's management board

* Karol Poltorak has been appointed new vice chairman of management board as of Dec. 1 and will oversee implementation of development projects in the CCC Group

* Marcin Czyczerski has been appointed new vice chairman of management board as of Jan. 1 and will be responsible for economic and financial issues of the company

* Marcin Palazej has been appointed new vice chairman of management board as of Jan. 9 and will be responsible for expansion of CCC network

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.