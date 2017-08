Nov 22 (Reuters) - MCI Capital SA :

* Said on Monday that it announces call for offers of the sale of its own shares

* Under tender offer the company will buy no more than 1,055,966 own shares for 9.47 zloty ($2.27) per share

* Subscription period for the sale of the shares will run from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29

