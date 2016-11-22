FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-CHL board to increase share capital reserved to Terra shareholders
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 22, 2016 / 9:36 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-CHL board to increase share capital reserved to Terra shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Centro HL Distribuzione SpA :

* Said on Monday that relating to the acquisition of a stake from 80 pct to 100 pct in Terra SpA, the board proposed to increase the share capital of the company by 14.3 million euros ($15.17 million)

* Plans to increase capital via issue of up to 714.3 million ordinary shares with value of 0.02 euro per share, of which 0.014 euro is share premium and 0.006 euro is nominal value

* The issued shares to be reserved to Terra SpA shareholders

* As a result of the transfer the company to take the control over Terra SpA

* CHL's shareholders meeting to approve capital increase will be held on Dec. 22

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9428 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.