Nov 22 (Reuters) - Stillfront Group AB (publ) :

* Q3 net revenues 20.9 million Swedish crowns ($2.27 million) versus 14.7 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA ex. items 7.8 million crowns versus 3.6 million crowns year ago

* 9-month EBITDA ex-items rose 269 percent to 28.1 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2204 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)