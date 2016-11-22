FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-AFI Development 9-month net loss widens to $55.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22(Reuters) - AFI Development Plc < >:

* Says net loss for 9 months of 2016 amounted to $55.7 million, against a loss of $20.7 million in 9 months of 2015, largely due to valuation losses in H1 2016

* 9-month revenue, including proceeds from the sale of trading properties, reached $114.4 million, a 58% increase year-on-year

* Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Sept. 30 stood at $20.4 million

* Net operating income declined to $37.8 million in 9 months of 2016, from $41.0 million year ago, mainly due to the rouble depreciation

* In Q1 2017 plans to launch two other residential projects, Bolshaya Pochtovaya (total gross buildable area of 170,000 sq.m) and Botanic Garden (total gross buildable area of 255,000 sq.m) - Lev Leviev, Executive Chairman

