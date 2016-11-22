UPDATE 1-Voestalpine gets fresh $600 mln order, expands in Mexico

(Adds order came from German auto manufacturer, CEO comment, details)

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Voestalpine AG :

* Recently signed an order worth almost $600 million in the automotive sector with a premium manufacturer

* Spokesman says order comes from a German manufacturer

* Fresh order comes in addition to $500 mln order in United States that Voestalpine secured in August

* Voestalpine will invest 30 mln eur ($31.9 million) in the construction and extension of sites in Mexico, Germany, Romania, and China, leading to the creation of 165 new jobs

* Around 15 mln eur is allocated to Mexico, where new components plant will be built in Aguascalientes

* Voestalpine will invest 14 mln eur in expanding existing automotive plants in Germany and Romania

* "With the huge involvement of primarily European automotive manufacturers, even the current political developments in the neighboring USA will have no impact on this progress," Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder says in statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom, Vienna Newsroom)