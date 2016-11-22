FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Wowo reports qtrly loss per share of $0.0050
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Wowo reports qtrly loss per share of $0.0050

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wowo Ltd :

* Wowo Limited reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q3 revenue $19.8 million

* Active customer accounts increased to 33,214 as of September 30, 2016, increasing 1.3% from 32,775 as of June 30, 2016

* B2B online platform gross billing of $479 million in Q3, measured in terms of GMV, up 99.8% from gross billing of $240 million in Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.0050

* Qtrly adjusted net loss $5.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

