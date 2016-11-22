FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-George Weston Ltd reports Q3 earnings per share of C $1.97

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - George Weston Ltd:

* George Weston Limited reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C $2.06

* Q3 earnings per share C $1.97

* Qtrly sales $14,605 million versus $14,386 million

* Now expects to make capital investments in Weston foods of approximately $210 million in 2016 compared to $275 million previously stated

* Weston foods took restructuring charges in quarter relating to plans to close manufacturing facilities in Canada and U.S.

* Weston foods sees increase in adjusted EBITDA in 2016 when compared to 2015

* Loblaw expects to deliver positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in its retail segment for 2016

* Q3 revenue view C $14.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For 2016, Loblaw expects to invest approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures including $1.0 billion in its retail segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

