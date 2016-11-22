BRIEF-Dollar Tree posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.72

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc :

* Dollar Tree Inc reports results for the third quarter fiscal 2016

* Says Q3 operating performance was near top end of Q3 EPS guidance range of $0.76 to $0.82

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.67 to $3.76

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Sees Q4 2016 sales $5.59 billion to $5.69 billion

* Sees FY 2016 sales $20.67 billion to $20.77 billion

* Q3 sales $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.07 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.24 to $1.33

* Qtrly same-store sales increased 1.7 pct

* Sees low single-digit increases in same-store sales for dollar tree and family dollar segments in Q4

* FY earnings per share view $3.79, revenue view $20.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $5.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating performance of $0.81 per diluted share