FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Everysport settles convertible loan, agrees share offering with Nordic Growth Capital
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 22, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Everysport settles convertible loan, agrees share offering with Nordic Growth Capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Everysport Media Group :

* Settles convertible loan of 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.71 million) issued in connection with acquisition of Daytime Media House AB (DMH) in June 2016

* Has agreed with sellers of DMH, Nordic Growth Capital (NGC), on conversion of loan

* NGC to convert loan of 25 million crowns into 26.0 million shares in Everysport at conversion price of 0.96 crown per share

* NGC will afterwards sell 16 million shares in Everysport to increase diversification of Everysport shareholder base

* NGC offer will be directed towards public in Sweden

* Subscription price to be 8 pct lower than volume weighted average share price in period Nov. 22 - Dec. 5 but no less than 1.15 crown

* NGC will also sell about 5 million shares to some external investors; proceeds would be allocated to Everysport as unconditional shareholder contribution

* Following transactions NGC will remain major shareholder in Everysport

Source text: bit.ly/2fNzcm5 ; bit.ly/2f2jTXx

Further company coverage:

$1 = 9.2133 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.