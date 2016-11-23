FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bank BGZ BNP Paribas gets 60 mln euros loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed a fixed-term subordinated loan agreement with Lion International Investments SA

* Under agreement will be granted 60 million euros ($63.8 million) loan with tenor of 10 years starting from the date of its disbursement

* The loan will bear interest rate equal to 3-month EURIBOR plus margin

* Lion International Investments belongs to the capital group of BNP Paribas

$1 = 0.9398 euros Gdynia Newsroom

