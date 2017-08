BRIEF-Cellectis Q3 net loss narrows to 12.6 million euros

Nov 23(Reuters) - Cellectis SA :

* Reported on Tuesday Q3 revenue and other income at 11.3 million euros ($12.01 million) versus 10.0 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating loss 11.6 million euros versus loss 13.4 million euros year ago

* Q3 net loss 12.6 million euros versus loss 12.8 million euros year ago

* As of September 30, 2016, had 264.0 million euros in total cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets compared to 269.7 million euros as of June 30, 2016

* Issuance of U.S. patent 9,458,439 - which claims gene inactivation by use of chimeric restriction endonucleases

* Successful cGMP Manufacturing for UCART123

* Interim data from the UCART19 Phase 1 clinical trial is expected to be announced at a scientific meeting in H1 2017

