9 months ago
BRIEF-KNF changes amount of fine imposed on Platynowe Inwestycje
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV

November 23, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-KNF changes amount of fine imposed on Platynowe Inwestycje

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Platynowe Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Tuesday that following the company's motion for re-examination of its case, Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) decided to revoke its decision from Feb. 23

* Subsequently KNF decided to impose on the company a fine of 180,000 zlotys ($43,422)

* KNF decision concerns inaccuracies of financial data disclosed by the company in financial reports for 2010, 2011 and 2012

* In Feb. KNF imposed fine of 0.2 million zlotys on Platynowe Inwestycje SA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.1454 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

