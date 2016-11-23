FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Even to issue BRL 200 mln in debentures
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Even to issue BRL 200 mln in debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its board of directors approved the seventh issue of unconvertible debentures totalling 200.0 million Brazilian reais ($58.7 million)

* Debentures to mature on November 21, 2019, to be offered under private placement to Esp 94/13 Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda, to be remunerated at 100 percent of Interbank Deposit rate plus a spread of 2.4 percent

* Proceeds to be used for direct and indirect investment

Source text: bit.ly/2gfFUhW , bit.ly/2f6qMqU

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.4085 reais Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.