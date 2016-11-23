FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2016 / 3:26 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-EBRD says sells 2.9 pct stake in Romania's Banca Transilvania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

* Says it has sold a 2.9 percent stake in private Romanian lender Banca Transilvania through a private placement led by the investment firm Wood & Company.

* Says it retains an 8.6 percent stake in Banca Transilvania, making it the largest shareholder.

* Lucyna Stanczak-Wuczynska, EBRD Director for EU Banks: "By reducing our stake we are helping to increase the liquidity of Banca Transilvania shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, while we continue to support the bank's long-term growth strategy."

* Banca Transilvania shares traded at 2.3550 lei ($0.5506) per share at 1520 GMT, down 0.4 percent on the day. ($1 = 4.2775 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Radu Marinas)

