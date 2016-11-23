BRIEF-Kcell draws down short-term loan from Halyk Bank

Nov 23(Reuters) - Kcell AO :

* Says its board has decided to repay of 8 billion tenge ($23.84 million) loan due on Dec. 26 obtained under the frame agreement of Sept. 244, 2013 between Kcell and Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan for working capital financing

* The board has also approved a further drawdown of 8 billion tenge in the form of a short-term loan under the frame agreement of Sept. 24, 2013, for a term of 12 months or until Nov. 27, 2017

