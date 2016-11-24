FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Royal Unibrew Q3 pre-tax profit DKK 355 million, below estimates
November 24, 2016 / 6:05 AM

BRIEF-Royal Unibrew Q3 pre-tax profit DKK 355 million, below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24(Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S :

* Reported on Wednesday Q3 net revenue of 1.71 billion Danish crowns ($242.5 million), below Reuters poll estimate of 1.77 billion crowns

* Q3 pre-tax profit 355 million crowns (Reuters poll: 357 million crowns)

* Says earnings for 2016 are now expected in the upper end of the ranges previously announced (net revenue of 6.28 billion-6.45 billion crowns, EBITDA: 1.24 billion-1.29 billion crowns, EBIT: 935 million-985 million crowns

Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 7.0511 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

