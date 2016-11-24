FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Qumak Q3 net loss slightly narrows to 4.2 mln zlotys yoy
November 24, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Qumak Q3 net loss slightly narrows to 4.2 mln zlotys yoy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Qumak SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported Q3 revenue of 111.0 million zlotys ($26.41 million) versus 158.2 million zlotys a year agoCF_NAME

* Q3 operating loss was 2.2 million zlotys versus a loss of 5.5 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss was 4.2 million zlotys versus a loss of 4.8 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 revenue negatively impacted by strong slowdown in the public market, the closure of the previous investment cycle which is connected directly with over one year delay in launching new EU perspective for 2014-2020

* Said number and value of tenders announced decreased by almost half and since the group's exposure to public market is relatively large, the impact on sales was significant

* Decrease in sales year on year, it is also due to the shift of contracts implemented by the company to beginning of 2017 from Q3 2016

* Qumak's orders' portfolio at the beginning of Nov. At 241 million zlotys, value of orders to be implemented still in 2016 at about 120 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.2032 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

