BRIEF-Esotiq & Henderson Q3 net loss widens to 868,000 zlotys yoy
November 24, 2016 / 7:40 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Esotiq & Henderson Q3 net loss widens to 868,000 zlotys yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Esotiq & Henderson SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported Q3 revenue of 37.5 million zlotys ($8.92 million) versus 33.1 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss was 868,000 zlotys versus a loss of 174,000 zlotys a year ago

* Said Q3 gross margin on sales at 57 pct

* Said the increase in cost of sales in Q3 is due to development of the dealership network of its units and results from of the increase in staff, wages and rents that the accompanies the expansion

* Q3 results impacted by investment cost related to development of Femestage Eva Minge and Esotiq Germany in particular related to the promotion and advertising activities

* Said gross margin in Germany remains at level more favourable than in the case of Esotiq and Femestage in Poland

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.2053 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

