BRIEF-Lifco says acquires Danish dental company

Lifco

* Says signs agreement to acquire the Danish dental company DesignDental

* Says the company imports dental prosthetics and makes digital & Danish manufactured prosthetics that are offered to dentists in Denmark

* Says in 2015, DesignDental reported net sales of approximately DKK 13 mln

* Says the acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in current financial year For the original story click here: bit.ly/2fI09Vm Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom)