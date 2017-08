Nov 24 (Reuters) - Carnegie:

* Says Argan Capital through Air Syndication Sca (Argan Capital), has sold 6 million shares in Humana AB (publ) through accelerated bookbuilding to Swedish and international investors at price of 74.00 Swedish crowns per share

* Following placing, Argan Capital owns 23.6 million shares in Humana corresponding to 44.4 pct of total number of shares and votes

