9 months ago
BRIEF-African Media Entertainment six-month HEPS falls 5 pct
November 24, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-African Media Entertainment six-month HEPS falls 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - African Media Entertainment Ltd :

* Interim results for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2016

* Six-month revenue down 3 percent to 119.421 million rand

* Headline earnings per share down 5 percent to 226.7 cents over six moths ended Sept. 30

* Interim dividend of 100 cents per ordinary share for six months ended Sept. 30

* Says board expects trading conditions for remaining six months of year to remain challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

