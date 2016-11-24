BRIEF-PlayHippo buys Future Gaming Group; NEVI becomes shareholder

Nov 24 (Reuters) - PlayHippo AB :

* Acquires 100 pct of shares in Future Gaming Group from among others New Equity Venture International AB (72 pct)

* Purchase price of 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.70 million) will be paid partly in 60 million PlayHippo shares (15 million crowns) and promissory note of 10 million crowns

* Says at least 70 pct of PlayHippo's shareholders are positive about transaction

* Following issue of new shares, New Equity Venture (NEVI) will hold 42.2 million shares in PlayHippo, corresponding to about 23 pct of its share capital

