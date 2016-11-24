FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-PlayHippo buys Future Gaming Group; NEVI becomes shareholder
#Financials
November 24, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-PlayHippo buys Future Gaming Group; NEVI becomes shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - PlayHippo AB :

* Acquires 100 pct of shares in Future Gaming Group from among others New Equity Venture International AB (72 pct)

* Purchase price of 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.70 million) will be paid partly in 60 million PlayHippo shares (15 million crowns) and promissory note of 10 million crowns

* Says at least 70 pct of PlayHippo's shareholders are positive about transaction

* Following issue of new shares, New Equity Venture (NEVI) will hold 42.2 million shares in PlayHippo, corresponding to about 23 pct of its share capital

Source text: bit.ly/2fVjIgb ; bit.ly/2g7CcHM

Further company coverage:

$1 = 9.2545 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

