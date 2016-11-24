FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-WntResearch: Updates on on-going phase 1b study of Foxy-5
November 24, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-WntResearch: Updates on on-going phase 1b study of Foxy-5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - WntResearch AB :

* Announces positive results from on-going phase 1b study of drug candidate Foxy-5

* Says dose level generating gene expression changes in cancer tissue samples from treated patients has been identified, suggesting co has reached dose of Foxy-5 that exerts biological effects in patients

* After negotiations with Swedish Medical Products Agency, design of upcoming phase 2 study has been modified - fewer patients will need to be included in study and observation time is shortened

Source text: bit.ly/2gkJKtC

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

