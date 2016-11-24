BRIEF-WntResearch: Updates on on-going phase 1b study of Foxy-5

Nov 24 (Reuters) - WntResearch AB :

* Announces positive results from on-going phase 1b study of drug candidate Foxy-5

* Says dose level generating gene expression changes in cancer tissue samples from treated patients has been identified, suggesting co has reached dose of Foxy-5 that exerts biological effects in patients

* After negotiations with Swedish Medical Products Agency, design of upcoming phase 2 study has been modified - fewer patients will need to be included in study and observation time is shortened

