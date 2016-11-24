FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says meets expansion target ahead of schedule
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 24, 2016 / 3:36 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says meets expansion target ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Lenta Ltd :

* Lenta has doubled its total selling space to 1,019,968 square metres, achieving a target set at its IPO in March 2014.

* Lenta has opened 87 hypermarkets since the beginning of 2014 and expects to open at least 26 more hypermarkets before the end of 2016, including 10 stores through the acquisition of Kesko's food retail business in Russia, which is projected to be completed on Nov. 30, 2016.

* In February 2017, after the announcement of 2016 financial results, Lenta intends to hold a strategy presentation at which the company will set out its new long-term goals. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

