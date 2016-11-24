FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-LDLC H1 EBITDA up to 10.1 million euros
November 24, 2016

BRIEF-LDLC H1 EBITDA up to 10.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - LDLC Com Sa :

* H1 EBITDA 10.1 million euros ($10.66 million) versus 6.5 million euros year ago

* H1 current operating income 7.8 million euros versus 6.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 4.6 million euros versus 3.6 million euros year ago

* Group hopes to reach the target of a billion euro in activity with 2021 as goal

* Group hopes to reach an EBITDA of about 5.5 to 6 pct of revenue as of 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

