Nov 24 (Reuters) - Acceleware Ltd

* Q3 revenue C$366,675 versus C$832,511

* Acceleware reports results for the three months ended September 30, 2016

* Says total comprehensive loss increased to $324,722 in Q3 2016 compared to total comprehensive income of $85,902 in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: