BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds says completed formulation of turnaround plan
* Confirmed it completed formulation of turnaround plan, unanimously approved during a special board meeting
Nov 24 Acceleware Ltd
* Q3 revenue C$366,675 versus C$832,511
* Acceleware reports results for the three months ended September 30, 2016
* Says total comprehensive loss increased to $324,722 in Q3 2016 compared to total comprehensive income of $85,902 in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Nov 24 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday as energy shares pared some recent gains, offsetting a rebound in the materials group as copper rallied.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Nov 24 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday he was spending part of his Thanksgiving holiday trying to persuade an Indiana air conditioner maker to keep production in the United States - reflecting his campaign pledge to stop the flow of jobs abroad.