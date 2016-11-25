FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stockwik Förvaltning divests Stockwik Telekom AB
November 25, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Stockwik Förvaltning divests Stockwik Telekom AB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Stockwik Förvaltning AB :

* Said on Thursday divested 100 pct of Stockwik Telekom AB together with Stockwik Telekom AB subsidiaries StjärnaFyrkant Svenska AB and Comsystem Mobility AB

* Buyer is L & H Biehl AB

* Transaction is carried out at operating value of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million) divided into cash payment of 4 million crowns, promissory note of 1 million crowns and reduction of Stockwik group debt by 5 million crowns

* Transaction will impact the Group's result negatively with 11.8 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 9.2434 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

