BRIEF-Stockwik Förvaltning divests Stockwik Telekom AB

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Stockwik Förvaltning AB :

* Said on Thursday divested 100 pct of Stockwik Telekom AB together with Stockwik Telekom AB subsidiaries StjärnaFyrkant Svenska AB and Comsystem Mobility AB

* Buyer is L & H Biehl AB

* Transaction is carried out at operating value of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million) divided into cash payment of 4 million crowns, promissory note of 1 million crowns and reduction of Stockwik group debt by 5 million crowns

* Transaction will impact the Group's result negatively with 11.8 million crowns

