9 months ago
BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow updates its strategy
November 25, 2016 / 9:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow updates its strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA (ZPC Otmuchow) :

* Said on Thursday that its supervisory board approved updated strategy adopted by the management board

* Under updated strategy plans to improve profitability by diversifying sales channels, including the development of exports

* Plans, among others, to invest in development of existing and acquisition of new, technologically advanced products and carry out desinvestment on a limited basis, i.e in the area of pellets and puffs

* Announced its strategy on March 30

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

