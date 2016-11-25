BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow updates its strategy

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA (ZPC Otmuchow) :
* Said on Thursday that its supervisory board approved updated strategy adopted by the management board
* Under updated strategy plans to improve profitability by diversifying sales channels, including the development of exports
* Plans, among others, to invest in development of existing and acquisition of new, technologically advanced products and carry out desinvestment on a limited basis, i.e in the area of pellets and puffs
* Announced its strategy on March 30
